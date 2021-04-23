Affiance Financial LLC Acquires 1,189 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 6.8% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $216.77. The company had a trading volume of 86,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,850. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $138.37 and a 52-week high of $217.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

