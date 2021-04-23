Affiance Financial LLC Buys 4,108 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 224,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,802,000 after acquiring an additional 61,419 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,838,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 40,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.63. 59,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,718. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.52. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $66.15 and a 1 year high of $101.89.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

