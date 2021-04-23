Affiance Financial LLC Buys 66,936 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10,491.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,936 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 4.6% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,390. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.93 and a fifty-two week high of $157.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.