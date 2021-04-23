Affiance Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Affiance Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Bio-Techne accounts for 1.2% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 97.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at $2,147,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TECH traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $427.74. 1,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.55. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $200.17 and a 12-month high of $431.08.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECH. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.09.

Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

