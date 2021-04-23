Affiance Financial LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

TSLA traded up $15.42 on Friday, reaching $735.11. 607,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,122,754. The company’s 50 day moving average is $671.60 and its 200-day moving average is $643.99. The company has a market cap of $705.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,445.16, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total value of $6,978,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,289,526.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

