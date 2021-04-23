Affiance Financial LLC Has $5.09 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,982 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,581,000 after purchasing an additional 537,343 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,058,000 after purchasing an additional 905,116 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,030,000 after buying an additional 328,224 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,654,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,063,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,828,000 after buying an additional 121,703 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.75. 2,219,128 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78.

