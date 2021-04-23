Affiance Financial LLC Has $6.43 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Affiance Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 2.9% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.59. The stock had a trading volume of 109,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,193. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.33.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

