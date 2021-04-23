Affiance Financial LLC Has $9.37 Million Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Affiance Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive makes up about 4.2% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $9,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,077,000 after acquiring an additional 202,320 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,699,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,609,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $1,610,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at $28,858,482.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,057 shares of company stock worth $57,396,371 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.00. 143,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,125,659. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.22. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,449.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

