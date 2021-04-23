Affiance Financial LLC Increases Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises 1.9% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Stolper Co purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $812,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,659,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

IXC traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.08. 21,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,042. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $26.65.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.