Affiance Financial LLC Purchases 22,286 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,286 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniYield Fund comprises 0.8% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYD. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 27,403 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.70. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,096. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $14.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.