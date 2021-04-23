Affiance Financial LLC Purchases 918 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,229,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,671 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,151 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,450,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $140.05. 636,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,199,705. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.19. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

