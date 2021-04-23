Affiance Financial LLC Sells 7,115 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Affiance Financial LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,115 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 11.6% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $26,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,232,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.04. 56,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,359. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $148.98 and a one year high of $272.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

