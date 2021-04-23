Affiance Financial LLC Sells 840 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Affiance Financial LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,756 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.0% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.95. 69,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,838,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $100.50 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.24.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

