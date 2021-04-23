Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $155.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 67.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $56.80 and a 12-month high of $159.28.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

