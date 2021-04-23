Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Sets New 1-Year High at $137.09

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $137.09 and last traded at $136.98, with a volume of 25972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.53.

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.84.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,187,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,158 shares in the company, valued at $35,795,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,725.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palmer Knight Co boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.6% during the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 52,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 62,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

