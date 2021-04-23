Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.21. The stock had a trading volume of 36,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $928.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.08 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

