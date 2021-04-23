Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Lowered to C$97.00 at National Bankshares

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$98.00 to C$97.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AEM. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$106.75.

AEM traded down C$0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting C$82.35. The stock had a trading volume of 183,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,007. The firm has a market cap of C$20.07 billion and a PE ratio of 31.42. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$69.14 and a 12 month high of C$117.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$75.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$88.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$75.00 per share, with a total value of C$187,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,810,425. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,361 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,658.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

