Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 126.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the third quarter worth about $364,000.

NYSE:ADC opened at $71.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.60. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.52%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

