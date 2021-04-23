AI Doctor Market Cap Reaches $1.92 Million (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $154,055.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AI Doctor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

