AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AIB Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS AIBRF remained flat at $$2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,110. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. AIB Group has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.80.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

