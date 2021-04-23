Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €3.60 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) received a €3.60 ($4.24) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 25.19% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €3.21 ($3.78).

Shares of EPA AF opened at €4.81 ($5.66) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.63. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

