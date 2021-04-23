Air France-KLM’s (AFLYY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Air France-KLM has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $6.75.

Air France-KLM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.84. 64,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,899. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.61. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $7.12.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative net margin of 38.76% and a negative return on equity of 678.23%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

