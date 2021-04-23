Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.98 Million

Brokerages expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to announce sales of $16.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.00 million. Airgain reported sales of $11.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $74.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.22 million to $78.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $89.62 million, with estimates ranging from $81.87 million to $101.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

In other news, Director James K. Sims sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $466,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thill sold 64,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,504,580.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 160.3% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 114,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 70,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Airgain by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Airgain by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP grew its position in Airgain by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 186,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 38,970 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Airgain during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRG opened at $20.43 on Friday. Airgain has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $211.49 million, a PE ratio of -92.86 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

