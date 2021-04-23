Akzo Nobel to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Akzo Nobel in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akzo Nobel’s FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.40%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Redburn Partners lowered Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

AKZOY stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.3197 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is 21.55%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.