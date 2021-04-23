Alan D. Schnitzer Sells 60,979 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at $36,923,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.89. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $161.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

