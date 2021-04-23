Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALRM. Raymond James upped their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $622,653.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,063,087.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,076 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM opened at $90.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $165.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

