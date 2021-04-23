Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Alarm.com worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALRM. Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.78.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $436,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,423.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $622,653.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,087.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,278 shares of company stock worth $1,426,076 in the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $91.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $165.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. Research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.