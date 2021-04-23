Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Holdings Boosted by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,969,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Albemarle by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,344,000 after purchasing an additional 421,013 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Albemarle by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after purchasing an additional 349,448 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 709.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 250,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,883,000 after purchasing an additional 219,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Albemarle by 953.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after purchasing an additional 180,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.26.

NYSE:ALB opened at $155.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.10 and its 200-day moving average is $141.68. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.75 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

