Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,969,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Albemarle by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,344,000 after buying an additional 421,013 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Albemarle by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,783,000 after buying an additional 349,448 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 709.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 250,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,883,000 after buying an additional 219,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Albemarle by 953.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,828,000 after buying an additional 180,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALB opened at $155.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.75 and a 52-week high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.26.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

