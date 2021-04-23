Alchemint Standards Price Reaches $0.0006 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $179,517.68 and approximately $764.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00063674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.28 or 0.00278624 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003918 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00025355 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,287.10 or 1.00030834 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.61 or 0.00636484 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.49 or 0.01027940 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

