Alchemy Pay Trading 35% Lower This Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $16.21 million and $3.05 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 35% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $215.44 or 0.00424680 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 89.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00026763 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.10 or 0.00163803 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.28 or 0.00211481 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,073,916,604 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.