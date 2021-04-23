Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.32.

ALDX opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $496.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.86. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALDX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 35,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

