Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 105,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of ALEX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.72. 1,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,099. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $19.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 873.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

