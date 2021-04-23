Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Boosted by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,760 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 2.7% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $17,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.84. The company had a trading volume of 164,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,002,250. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $189.53 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CLSA cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.