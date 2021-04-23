All Sports Achieves Market Cap of $29.39 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $29.39 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 43.3% against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00067988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00019371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00092487 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00055032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.44 or 0.00671623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.80 or 0.07866076 BTC.

All Sports Profile

SOC is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

