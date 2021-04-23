Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) is KLCM Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

KLCM Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,429,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,207 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Technologies accounts for approximately 6.8% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Allegheny Technologies worth $30,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at $7,795,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,546,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,239,000 after purchasing an additional 191,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.25. 18,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,216. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.93.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $658.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In related news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $167,459.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 206,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,433 shares of company stock valued at $729,459. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

