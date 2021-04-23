Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.14

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.14 and last traded at $23.07, with a volume of 5096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATI shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,433 shares of company stock valued at $729,459. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,705,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6,792.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,409,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after buying an additional 1,388,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,831,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,568,000 after purchasing an additional 966,918 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,228,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

