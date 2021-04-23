Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALIZY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Allianz alerts:

ALIZY traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 78,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,697. Allianz has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $26.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $37.32 billion during the quarter.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.