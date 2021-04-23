Allied Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.6% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 547,343 shares of company stock worth $70,435,679. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $134.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.31. The firm has a market cap of $331.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

