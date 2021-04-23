Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $55.44 and last traded at $54.92, with a volume of 4196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.17.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.35%.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

AMOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $535.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Allied Motion Technologies shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, May 3rd. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, March 10th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, April 30th.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.99%. Equities analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after buying an additional 52,586 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after buying an additional 20,374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 488.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,847,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.