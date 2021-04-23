AllSafe (ASAFE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $501,656.27

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0549 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $501,656.27 and $76.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00064389 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.