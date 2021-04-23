Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stake Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,724 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,250 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $17.96.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.92 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. Analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

