Alpha Finance Lab Price Reaches $1.35 on Top Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002691 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $337.01 million and $92.44 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00063166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00067423 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00019141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.50 or 0.00272680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.00167391 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,153,035 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

