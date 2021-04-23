Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $15.98 Per Share

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $15.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $15.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $16.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $17.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $21.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $71.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $85.58 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS.

GOOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,342.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,267.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,232.20 and a 52-week high of $2,318.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,138.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,882.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,121,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

