Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 38,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 46.2% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

GOOG traded up $53.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,321.85. 66,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,955. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,138.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,882.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,232.20 and a 1 year high of $2,318.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.