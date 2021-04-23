Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $10,632,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,207.81.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,252.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,126.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,874.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,230.38 and a 52 week high of $2,304.09. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

