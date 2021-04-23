Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,252.52 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,230.38 and a 12 month high of $2,304.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,126.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,874.03. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,953.00 price target (up from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.24.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.