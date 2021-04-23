Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $2,600.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,207.81.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,252.52 on Friday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,230.38 and a twelve month high of $2,304.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,126.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,874.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

