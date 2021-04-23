Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $2,500.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GOOGL. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,207.81.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,252.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,126.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,874.03. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,230.38 and a one year high of $2,304.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Jennison Associates increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 2,742,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,949,000 after buying an additional 734,667 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management now owns 984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Gerstein Fisher boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.8% during the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 2,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.3% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management now owns 442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

