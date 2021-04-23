Alphacat 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $211,984.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 41.6% lower against the US dollar. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $211,984.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphacat coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00063205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.40 or 0.00272223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004159 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00025362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,052.08 or 0.99890519 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $322.32 or 0.00643257 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $526.30 or 0.01050354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

